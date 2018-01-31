The Mystery About The Pistol That Shot Gandhiji

The Mahatma was shot at on 30th January 1948 by Nathuram Godse. Gandhiji left the world with the words "Hey Ram" on his lips!





Have you wondered what kind of gun or pistol was used to shoot the Mahatma thrice in the chest? Historian, photographer and traveler Rayvi Kumar Pillay tells us about the 9mm Beretta automatic pistol which was manufactured by an Italian company in 1934. This gun was used by a senior officer of Mussolini's army when they attacked Ethiopia.





In 1941 when Italy fell down before Britain the gun came down to India via the British Army and General V V Joshi acquired the gun as a trophy. Subsequently it fell into the hands of a local Indian weapon dealer by the name of Jagdishprasad Goyal who sold it for Rs 500. This gun was ultimately used to shoot Mahatma Gandhi.





So how dis Godse lay his hands on this gun? Was Jagdishprasad Goyal ever interrogated? Is the gun displayed in the museum the original one with the serial number 606824 or is it a replica? The mystery deepens!



