The Nizamuddin Bawlee Of Delhi

Nizamuddin kee Bawlee

Nizamuddin kee Bawlee Source: Vijay Jayara

Published 6 December 2016 at 7:16pm
By Kumud Merani
Did you know that Delhi was known for it's "Bawlees" or huge step wells during the Medieval period? These deep step wells had steps and halls leading down upto the water level. They not only supplied water to the local population but believe it or not they were meeting places in summer.People gathered for a quick chat and exchange of news in the rooms of step wells during the summer heat!Writer: Vijay Jayara. Presenter: Kumud Merani

