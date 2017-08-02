Set in an outer suburban spice shop, THE PERFUME GARDEN explores some of multiculturalisms absurdities. Chitra and Satya want nothing more than to see their aging son Anand settle down, get married and take over the family business. His girlfriend Devi seems to be the perfect match: also 30+, Devi has also been dodging a bullet most of her adult life. The play opens on their proposal day (the first part of an Indian wedding). However, Anand is reluctant to set a date for the engagement, let alone the wedding. His parents feel that time is running out: not just for Anand as a catch... but also for them as they become older and suffer ill health. They use Ayah as a metaphor for what lies ahead.
The Perfume Garden
Dancers In The Perfume Garden Source: Supplied
Published 2 August 2017 at 3:51pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
THE PERFUME GARDEN is a show featuring 9 dance numbers, presented as opulent fantasies, with a dance cast of 15, in stunning Bollywood costumes from India. Bollywood actor Vishwajit Pradhan who is also acting in this play tells us more about The Perfume Garden....
