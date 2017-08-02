Set in an outer suburban spice shop, THE PERFUME GARDEN explores some of multiculturalisms absurdities. Chitra and Satya want nothing more than to see their aging son Anand settle down, get married and take over the family business. His girlfriend Devi seems to be the perfect match: also 30+, Devi has also been dodging a bullet most of her adult life. The play opens on their proposal day (the first part of an Indian wedding). However, Anand is reluctant to set a date for the engagement, let alone the wedding. His parents feel that time is running out: not just for Anand as a catch... but also for them as they become older and suffer ill health. They use Ayah as a metaphor for what lies ahead.



















