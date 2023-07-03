Plight of an international student: From being jobless to 'hot bedding' as rents soar

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this interview are of the interviewee. SBS Hindi doesn't endorse or take responsibility of any wrong information/ facts quoted by the interviewee.





Call a helpline





If you wish to speak to somebody about what you're going through, call a free helpline like Beyond Blue at 1300 22 4636 or Lifeline at 13 11 14.





You can call for yourself or on behalf of a loved one that you are worried about.





If you want to chat in a language other than English, call the Translating and Interpreting Service at 13 14 50 and ask to connect with Beyond Blue or Lifeline.





