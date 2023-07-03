Plight of an international student: From being jobless to 'hot bedding' as rents soar

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this interview are of the interviewee. SBS Hindi doesn't endorse or take responsibility of any wrong information/ facts quoted by the interviewee.
Call a helpline
If you wish to speak to somebody about what you're going through, call a free helpline like at 1300 22 4636 or at 13 11 14.
You can call for yourself or on behalf of a loved one that you are worried about.
If you want to chat in a language other than English, call the Translating and Interpreting Service at 13 14 50 and ask to connect with Beyond Blue or Lifeline.
LISTEN TO
Is playing tough with siblings the same as bullying?
SBS Hindi
30/06/202307:25
LISTEN TO
Permanent residency faster for skilled visa Subclass 190 as processing times decrease
SBS Hindi
28/06/202306:11
LISTEN TO
Financial support for temporary visa holders facing violence increased but experts demand more assistance
SBS Hindi
03/07/202309:44