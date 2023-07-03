Plight of an international student: From being jobless to 'hot bedding' as rents soar

'Priyanka' - not her real name - is struggling with housing stress (AAP).jpg

'Priyanka' - not her real name - is struggling with housing stress

Australia’s rental crisis and restrictions on international student work hours make it harder for some to survive. Priyanka – not her real name – a 19-year-old student from India, shares her story with SBS Hindi about being unemployed and sharing a ‘hot bed’ for many months, which is affecting her mental health.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this interview are of the interviewee. SBS Hindi doesn't endorse or take responsibility of any wrong information/ facts quoted by the interviewee.

Call a helpline

If you wish to speak to somebody about what you're going through, call a free helpline like
Beyond Blue
at 1300 22 4636 or
Lifeline
at 13 11 14.

You can call for yourself or on behalf of a loved one that you are worried about.

If you want to chat in a language other than English, call the Translating and Interpreting Service at 13 14 50 and ask to connect with Beyond Blue or Lifeline.

