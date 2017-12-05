The political saga that has spawned Australian word of the year

According to the Australian National Dictionary Centre, the definition of Kwaussie is a person who is a dual citizen of Australia and New Zealand; a New Zealander living in Australia or a person of Australian and New Zealand descent.





The term gaining fame after being used to describe the most high profile victim of the dual citizenship saga, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce.





The word didn't win without competition however.





On the shortlist were also "jumper punch" and "postal survey". And the word Makarrata also made the list.









