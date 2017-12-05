SBS Hindi

The political saga that has spawned Australian word of the year

Barnaby Joyce

Leader of the National Party Barnaby Joyce is a Kwaussie Source: AAP

Published 5 December 2017 at 5:21pm
By Aileen Phillips
Presented by Anita Barar
Despite a number of political, cultural and social events that shaped Australia this year, it was one of the biggest, ongoing political stories that's inspired Australia's Word of the Year - "Kwaussie"

According to the Australian National Dictionary Centre, the definition of Kwaussie is a person who is a dual citizen of Australia and New Zealand; a New Zealander living in Australia or a person of Australian and New Zealand descent.

The term gaining fame after being used to describe the most high profile victim of the dual citizenship saga, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce.

The word didn't win without competition however.

On the shortlist were also "jumper punch" and "postal survey". And the word Makarrata also made the list.

 

