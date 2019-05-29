SBS Hindi

The real story of Guru Nanak Palace partially demolished in Pakistan

SBS Hindi

Guru Nanak Palace

Source: Source: outlookindia.com

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 May 2019 at 12:31pm, updated 29 May 2019 at 3:33pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Many among the Sikh community around the world expressed anguish and anger over the demolition of a centuries-old building in Punjab province of Pakistan known as the Guru Nanak Palace.

Published 29 May 2019 at 12:31pm, updated 29 May 2019 at 3:33pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Pakistan's media reports a group of delinquents destroyed the famous building which was popular among Sikh visitors.

Former Indian minister and Member of Parliament from Bathinda in Punjab Ms Harsimrat Kaur Badal condemned the incident and appealed the government of India to take up the issue with Pakistan government.

Pakistan-based journalist Harmeet Singh told SBS Hindi that no "palaces" were built for Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Wherever Guru Nanak Ji went, a Gurudwara was constructed, his message was of prayers and humanity. Often a small "talab" or lake was built next to the Gurudwara.

 The 400-year-old palace was an Inn or sarai built by Maharaja Ranjit Singh, who had three queens. In fact, one of his queens was from the area of Narowal where the said palace stood. 

Harmeet Singh told SBS Hindi, "Renowned Historians of Sikh History in Pakistan like Md Shabbir and Mohamad Shaur have told me that this building could be a palace that belonged to Sikh ruler Maharaj Ranjit Singh. It could have been built for his queens or as a Sarai "Guest House."

This might interest you:

Gurudwara robbed second time in less than four months



According to Mr. Harmeet Singh, the historical building was demolished by the Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department which is responsible for taking care of Punjab Waqf Properties and other religious institutions like the Sikh and Hindu temples. This palace or haveli was in very bad shape hence it was demolished."

The other side of the story is that a Sikh gentleman in Pakistan before the partition time had purchased that haveli and named it, "Nanak Palace." After partition that owner left for India and the place was decrepit, hence it has been demolished. 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी