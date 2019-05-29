The real story of Guru Nanak Palace partially demolished in Pakistan

Pakistan's media reports a group of delinquents destroyed the famous building which was popular among Sikh visitors.





Former Indian minister and Member of Parliament from Bathinda in Punjab Ms Harsimrat Kaur Badal condemned the incident and appealed the government of India to take up the issue with Pakistan government.





Pakistan-based journalist Harmeet Singh told SBS Hindi that no "palaces" were built for Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Wherever Guru Nanak Ji went, a Gurudwara was constructed, his message was of prayers and humanity. Often a small "talab" or lake was built next to the Gurudwara.





The 400-year-old palace was an Inn or sarai built by Maharaja Ranjit Singh, who had three queens. In fact, one of his queens was from the area of Narowal where the said palace stood.





Harmeet Singh told SBS Hindi, "Renowned Historians of Sikh History in Pakistan like Md Shabbir and Mohamad Shaur have told me that this building could be a palace that belonged to Sikh ruler Maharaj Ranjit Singh. It could have been built for his queens or as a Sarai "Guest House."





According to Mr. Harmeet Singh, the historical building was demolished by the Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department which is responsible for taking care of Punjab Waqf Properties and other religious institutions like the Sikh and Hindu temples. This palace or haveli was in very bad shape hence it was demolished."



