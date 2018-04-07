"The Road was bumpy at first, but it worked for the best"

Soniya Sharma is from Jodhpur and is an astrophysicist!
Source: Soniya Sharma
Published 7 April 2018 at 5:30pm, updated 7 April 2018 at 6:00pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
British Council Australia is holding the Famelab competion, which is an international Science competition. This year four Indian-Australians have made it to the semi-finals and one of them is Soniya Sharma who is pursuing a Phd in ANU (Australian National University). We spoke to her to know more about her work...
