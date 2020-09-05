The Royal Australian Mint releases the world’s first Donation Dollar

$ 1 Donation Coin

Source: Supplied

In time with the International Day of Charity on 5th September, The Royal Australian mint has released the world’s first ‘Donation Dollar’, a special one dollar donation coin.

This special coin has a green center with an embossed message - “GIVE TO HELP OTHERS” - around it. It is hoped that its distinctive design and the stamped message would hearten people towards others.

In first endeavour of its kind, The Royal Australian mint has minted around 3.5 Million coins and eventually is going to release 25 million coins- roughly about one for every Australian. This coin is designed with a view that its distinctive design would boost up the donations.

It is believed that in these challenging times its distinctive design would encourage more donations whenever these coins are found in the received change. Bushfires and COVID-19 pandemic already had an immense effect on the struggling charity sector. It is believed that as the footprint of these donation coins increases with time it will have profound impact on the donations in the future.

 SBS Hindi spoke with Mr. Ross MacDiarmid who is the CEO of The Royal Australian Mint.

