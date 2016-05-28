SBS Hindi

The Sarabjit Singh story with facts...

Sarabjit Film

Sarabjit Film

Published 28 May 2016 at 5:01pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Available in other languages

Film maker Omung Kumar took the plunge to direct the film Sarbjit based on the life of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian farmer who was convicted of terrorism in Pakistan and sentenced to death, However a very few people know about the person who arguably bought out the true story of SARABJIT SINGH.Senior Editor with ZEE Media Network Dilip Tiwari shares how he interviewed everyone involved in the story to establish the facts.

