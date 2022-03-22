The short film 'Ek Din' explores challenges of migrants in Australia

The film was written and produced by Marque La Brooy as part of his final student project at . It was inspired by his parents' experiences upon arriving in Australia from Sri Lanka.
“It was challenging for them. Unless you’re from overseas, it’s difficult to understand the obstacles they’ve had to overcome.”
Short Film 'Across Borders' tackles racism in Australia
Ek Din, (One Day) is about two Indian migrants who have faced contrasting fortunes in their lives. One night in Melbourne, they cross paths and challenge each other's perceptions of the reality of life in Australia.
The film is directed by Dion and the script was supervised by Sameed.
Marque said, "Adapting to a new lifestyle was hard for my parents. They were always hopeful and optimistic, but at the same time there are experiences, which you see in Ek Din, which make it difficult for anyone coming from overseas to truly connect with a new culture."
Source: Supplied / SAE Creative Media Institute/ Barry de Silva
Other than being a winner of 'The audience Choice Award' at the Melbourne Overlook Festival, the film has also been an official selection of:
- Multicultural Film Festival - Honourable mention and official selection
- Melbourne Lift Off Film Festival - Official selection
- Sydney Lift Off Film Festival - Official selection
- First Time Film Makers Film Festival, Pinewood Studios UK - Official selection
- Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
