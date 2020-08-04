The story of the Lamb Rhapsody Rajasthani cooked by ScoMo

Australians are familiar with Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s love for Indian food. He's been seen shopping at Indian grocery stores and often uses Indian spices as similes in his speeches. And, he cooks Indian dishes quite frequently.





However, Mr Morrison left many, including Indians in Australia, awestruck with the selection of an exceptional Indian delicacy; the prime minister cooked Lamb Rhapsody over the weekend and shared the pictures on Facebook.





Many had to turn to Google to find out what this dish is. Lamb Rhapsody is known as Laal Maans (Red Meat) in India because of its colour.





Master restaurateur Manjit Gujral of Manjit’s @ the Wharf shares the history of Lamb Rhapsody, a Rajasthani delicacy.











“Decades back when different kings ruled Rajasthan, Laal Maans was introduced in the kitchens of Maharaja Gaj Singh of Jodhpur and Maharaja Jaswant Singh the second,” he says.





Manjit Gujral (centre) with his sons Source: SBS





“Kings and princes used to hunt deer and wild boars. Both these types of meat are very tough. They take their time to cook. They have their own juice and smell. So the chefs used special ingredients to tone down the flavour of the meat,” explains Mr Gujral.





Here is the recipe:

Laal mas (spiced lamb curry)

Later, deer hunting was banned in Rajasthan due to religious reasons.





"However, the taste of Laal Maans was so popular that the chefs started using other kinds of meats. So now you can use any meat to accept chicken because chicken is too soft for this dish.”





Laal Maans (Red Meat) is supposed to be one of the spiciest dishes, and a lot of chillies are used to make it red.





“It’s a very hot and highly flavoured dish. It is cooked in a way to preserve the meat’s flavour dominated by the spices.





“Nowadays it is known to be an easy dish modified according to the taste.”





Here is the special recipe of Laal Maans by Manjit Gujral:

