The Story Untold- Links Between Australian Aboriginal and Indian tribes. Part 1

A group of Indigenous Australians Source: The State Library of NSW

Published 7 April 2016 at 4:11pm, updated 7 April 2016 at 4:53pm
By Kumud Merani
Did peoples from southern Indian come to Australia along the coasts of south East Asia some 4000 years ago?Recent DNA analysis says they did. Scientists have found a genetic link between ancient southern Indian tribes and the Aboriginal peoples of Northern Australia. Tune in to hear Part 1 of "The Story Untold." Produced and Narrated by Kumud Merani

