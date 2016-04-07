The Story Untold- Links Between Australian Aboriginal and Indian tribes. Part 1

A group of Indigenous Australians Source: The State Library of NSW
Published 7 April 2016 at 4:11pm, updated 7 April 2016 at 4:53pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Did peoples from southern Indian come to Australia along the coasts of south East Asia some 4000 years ago?Recent DNA analysis says they did. Scientists have found a genetic link between ancient southern Indian tribes and the Aboriginal peoples of Northern Australia. Tune in to hear Part 1 of "The Story Untold." Produced and Narrated by Kumud Merani
