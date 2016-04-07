The Story Untold- Links Between Indigenous Australians and Indian Tribes Part 2

Group of Indigenous Australians Source: State library of NSW
Published 7 April 2016
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The science of genetics is casting new light on our ancient ancestors like never before - and recent studies are hinting at an ever more complex patchwork of populations and migration routes in our prehistory. Indian Tribes arrived here about 4,000 years ago.One of the most intriguing histories that geneticists are uncovering is of the waves of first peoples who arrived in Australia. Produced and Narrated by Kumud Merani
