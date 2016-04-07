SBS Hindi

The Story Untold- Links Between Indigenous Australians and Indian Tribes Part 2

Group of Indigenous Australians

Group of Indigenous Australians Source: State library of NSW

Published 7 April 2016 at 4:31pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

The science of genetics is casting new light on our ancient ancestors like never before - and recent studies are hinting at an ever more complex patchwork of populations and migration routes in our prehistory. Indian Tribes arrived here about 4,000 years ago.One of the most intriguing histories that geneticists are uncovering is of the waves of first peoples who arrived in Australia. Produced and Narrated by Kumud Merani

