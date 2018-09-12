SBS Hindi

The Symbolism behind Ganesha's form

Ganesha

Political ad featuring Lord Ganesha sparks a controversy in the US Source: Getty Images

Published 12 September 2018 at 6:56pm
By Kumud Merani
Often our own children or others who are not familiar with Indian Culture query about the unusual form of Lord Ganesha. Are we aware of the intricate symbolism behind the physical depiction of Ganesha? Tune in if you want to learn more. Kumud Merani gives us a broad interpretation of Ganesha's physical form.

