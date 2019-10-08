SBS Hindi

The threat of cyber crime in Australia

Cyber crime is an evolving threat for individuals and businesses in Australia Source: AAP

Published 8 October 2019 at 4:33pm
By Julia Carr-Catzel
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
New data shows Australians are reporting cyber security incidents every 10 minutes and it’s costing Australian businesses $29 billion each year. But what kind of cyber crimes are people falling foul of, and how can someone protect themselves against them?

