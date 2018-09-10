The tragedy that lead to community amity

Parminder Singh Jabbal's tragic death in an early morning collision between his car and a truck left the Indian origin community in New Zealand in a pall of gloom. The news also created a wave of grief among the local Maori community. Parminder's 25-year-old partner Saraiah Waerea is from the Maori community and due to deliver Parminder's child next month.





Initially, there was a standoff between the two families about the last rites. Jabbal's Sikh family wanted his body flown to Punjab for the funeral while Waerea wanted the father of her unborn child to be cremated in New Zealand. Thanks to the wisdom of community leader Kharag Singh who along with the Maori seniors and the local police resolved the issue with an amicable agreement.





Jabbal's body was sent to Punjab for last rites according to the Sikh tradition, and his ashes have been sent to New Zealand for Waerea. Through tears and a brave smile, Waerea stood clutching the pot of the last remains of her unborn child's father.



