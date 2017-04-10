The Unmissables: Artists, writers and families collaborating to find missing loved ones

Tej Chitnis mural - The Unmissables Source: Facebook
Published 10 April 2017 at 4:06pm, updated 12 April 2017 at 11:14am
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Indian-origin man Tej Chitnis went missing from his Burwood East home on April 27, 2016. Now, a mural campaign - The Unmissables - near Queen Victoria Market in Melbourne aims to help reignite the memories of the public. Amit Sarwal talked to Loren O'Keefe, founder of Missing Persons Advocacy Network (MPAN), Writer Benjamin Law and street art/graffiti artist Heesco about Tej Chitnis mural and the purpose of this initiative.
Published 10 April 2017 at 4:06pm, updated 12 April 2017 at 11:14am
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share