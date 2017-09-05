There are no courses in India to teach Hindi as a foreign language. If there were I would have done it.”: Pallavi Singh
Pallavi Singh Source: Pallavi Singh
Published 5 September 2017 at 10:56am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ms. Pallavi Singh, founder of Hindi Lessons for Foreigners in India shares her interesting journey of teaching Hindi to Expats & Bollywood with Harita Mehta
Published 5 September 2017 at 10:56am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share