Thinking of Business Episode 5: Buying an Existing Business

Published 7 April 2016 at 6:21pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
In the last episode of Thinking of Business series, Expert Mr. Jignesh Raj shares very useful information on how to buy an existing business and start your own. It is important to check its finances, legal obligations, lease contract, and much other information. Harita Mehta talked to Jignesh Raj on this matter.
