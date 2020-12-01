This Aussie-Indian had 'the best time of his life' at one of the most remote places on earth

Rajesh Erigela's job as a Technical Officer with the Australian National University has taken him to some unlikely places. He's currently with the University's Research School of Earth Sciences based in Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory.





Know more about this experience in Rajesh Erigela's own words. Listen here:

He was recently part of a research group to travel Macquarie Island - a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, about halfway between New Zealand and Antarctica.





Source: Supplied by Rajesh Erigela





He was among a team of 11 experts and 30 crew members for a research project titled "Probing the Australian-Pacific Plate Boundary: Macquarie Ridge in 3D".





"We were there to deploy a total of 29 ocean bottom seismographs which are designed to operate on the ocean floor which is 5,000 metres beneath the sea-level for one year," explains Mr Erigela. The devices record the motion of the ground during earthquakes.





For 28 days, the team stayed on the CSIRO research vessel 'Investigator' as they were not allowed to go to the island due to COVID-19 protocols.





"But we could see the island, the wildlife, penguins and some birds.





"Usually, it's normal cold but the winds ranging from 60-100 kilometres per hour makes you feel colder than usual. We had three to four layers of clothing whenever working on the back of the ship," recalls Mr Erigela.





Macquarie Island is almost half way between New Zealand and Antarctica. Source: Supplied by Rajesh Erigela





Rajesh Erigela was born and brought up in Telangana, a southern state in India. He migrated to Australia in 2014 to study as an international student.





"I came to Australia to study a Master of Engineering Science in electronics," he said.





"I finished my Masters from Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne. Then I got an opportunity to work for Australian National University's Research School of Earth Science as an Earth Science technician in the Warramunga Seismic and Infrasound Research Station near Tennant Creek."





Source: Supplied by Rajesh Erigela





He loves being a part of a remote Australian community.





He says he loves the sunsets at Tennant Creek.





"I like it here because you can see good sunsets. Experience with Aboriginal people is great. They're lovely and friendly. We have good sports activities going on throughout the year. I have got a lot of friends here," adding that he doesn't mind living anywhere as long as the weather and the people are friendly.





"It's all about the experiences in life. Whichever place you go, if you have the good company of friends and colleagues, it is a good place to stay."





