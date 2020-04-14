This Australian-Indian musician stuck in United States has a special message of hope

Highlights San Francisco announced a 'stay-at-home' order on March 16.

India began nationwide lockdown from March 25

Over 400 Australians trapped in India have been brought back to Australia

Singer and actor Jashan Singh had travelled to San Francisco for about 10 days from India on a project.





He was scheduled to return to India on March 25 and later to Australia in September but the suspension of all flights in and out of India has now left him unable to find a way back to India.





Mr Singh got a call that his flight was cancelled on the same day. Since then, he has tried a few times to book a flight with no success.





The Indian government has implemented a ban on international flights from March 25 to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak as the country entered under a complete lockdown from midnight March 24.





Jashan Singh performing song ' Allah Veh' at Coke Studio India Source: Supplied





Mr Singh is stuck in the States since then.





Concerned about the wellbeing of his parents, he says he makes sure to call his parents twice a day.





“I am concerned about my parents, they are waiting for me. I wonder when would I be able to get back in India and get on to work. Everything is on hold.”





He said he is safe and well and has moved in with his extended family in San Francisco.





He says he spends his days trying to keep himself busy with different activities but, “it really comes down to uncertainty. I have never seen the city so quiet. It does make me a little anxious.”





“Singing a verse from G uruvani ( a Sikh Prayer) keeps me hopeful and helps me calm in this time of challenge,” said Mr Singh.





He also recorded a special video message for all music lovers who have been affected due to COVID-19 lockdown.











Singer of famous ‘Allah Veh’ ( with Hip-Hop stars Manj Musik and Raftaar) of MTV Coke Studio season 4, Mr Jashan Singh requested everyone to do the right thing and follow the instructions, “Pls stay indoors and stay safe. Let's all be hopeful.”











India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the world's biggest pandemic lockdown till May 03, 2020.





