This Diwali, try this easy to make home-made Milk Cake

Milk Cake - Kalakand
Ingredients:
3-litre milk, full cream milk
1 cup of sugar
1-2 pinches Alum
¼ tsp cardamom powder/cardamom powder
2 tbsp pistachios, chopped
Method:
- It's preferable to use a large thick bottomed pan or Iron kadhai. It's better to avoid using an Aluminium pan because it can react with the Alum that we are using for this recipe and create a different taste and colour.
- Pour the milk in the thick-bottomed utensil and keep stirring it on a medium flame.
- Keep stirring till the milk reduces and thickens completely.
- Now take a pinch of alum powder, add it to the milk and mix it in well.
- Simmer for 2 minutes without stirring.
- Stir and allow the milk to curdle.
- Now add 1 cup of sugar.
- Tip: Don't add all the sugar at once, add it in gradually in about four lots.
- Stir continuously till the sugar has dissolved.
- Reduce the gas or electric stove to low as the milk starts thickening and turning golden brown. By now the milk mixture will start leaving the sides of the pan and start forming a ball like consistency.
- Finally, add cardamom powder and mix well. (This is optional)
- Transfer the milk mixture to a greased thick steel vessel/Bread baking tin and cover it with Towel or small rug and leave it for 6 to 8 hours.
- Once it has cooled down completely, reverse and unmould the cake.
- Cut the Milk Cake/Kalakand into pieces and garnish with chopped pistachios.
Happy Diwali to Everyone!
