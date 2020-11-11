This Diwali, try this easy to make home-made Milk Cake

Milk Cake - Kalakand





Ingredients:





3-litre milk, full cream milk



1 cup of sugar



1-2 pinches Alum



¼ tsp cardamom powder/cardamom powder



2 tbsp pistachios, chopped





Method:





It's preferable to use a large thick bottomed pan or Iron kadhai. It's better to avoid using an Aluminium pan because it can react with the Alum that we are using for this recipe and create a different taste and colour.

Pour the milk in the thick-bottomed utensil and keep stirring it on a medium flame.

Keep stirring till the milk reduces and thickens completely.

Now take a pinch of alum powder, add it to the milk and mix it in well.

Simmer for 2 minutes without stirring.

Stir and allow the milk to curdle.

Now add 1 cup of sugar.

Tip: Don't add all the sugar at once, add it in gradually in about four lots.