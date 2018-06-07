This Indian city has the hardest working people in the world

iss Bank UBS's 'The Prices and Earning report 2018' studied data across 77 major cities of the world covering 15 professions. It found that Mumbaikars, on an average, work 3314 hours per year.





In comparison, employees in Sydney worked 1951 hours. India's capital, New Delhi, was not far behind in the rankings, coming in fourth, with an employee clocking in 2511 hours of work per year.





Indian commuters walk at the Churchgate railway station in Mumbai. Source: AAP





Several European cities fared very well in the study when it came to fewer working hours. In cities such as Berlin, Oslo, Barcelona and Frankfurt people worked less than 1800 hours per year. Paris and Rome were at 75th and 76th position, while Lagos had the least number of working hours per year at 609.





Rajneesh Singh, a Managing Partner at SimplyHR Solutions in India, tells SBS Hindi,





"I was a bit surprised when I read this report as I have always felt that Mumbai is a very disciplined city and everything happens on time. But it could be so because Mumbai is the financial centre of India and perhaps work pressure is a lot more."





Mr Singh feels that working such long hours is not good,





"Wherever we have managed the HR in a company, I would ensure that people go home on time as they have their families waiting for them. It is your responsibility that you give equal time to your family..so if you can get a work-life balance that is the best thing. The bad effects of working such long hours is, that you are more stressed, you are unable to relax, the next day when you come to work you are already stressed because you didn’t get proper sleep…this impacts the family and your relations. One hopes that organizations will take steps to control this. I don’t see any good aspect to this."











Source: Getty Images





"I see that the work-life balance is different at different levels", he says. At a very senior level, work-life balance is good. At mid-level, there is more pressure and at the frontline, it's even more.



