This is how 150cr-years-old treasure is treated in India

Fossils always have attracted scientists. Through them scientists can infer the evolution changes, climatic changes and other developments related to life.





This fossil park in India is situated in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district. It is in the eastern region of the state at Salkhan in Roberstganj. As per scientists who visited this place, this park is bigger and older than Yellostone Park as it has mature fossils.





In this park, you will find fossils everywhere. But surprisingly it remained away from world’s eye. In 1933, some work was done by scientist Auden who established that it was a fossil treasure. Later some more Indian scientists continued their research but the fossil park did not get much attention.





Source: Faisal Fareed





Local villagers termed this fossil park as miracle of nature. They roamed freely and believed that due to supernatural power the trees have become stones. They used to graze their catlle and even broke the pieces of fossils and took them home.





Then the Birbal Sahni Institute of Paleobotany stepped in and its scientist Dr Mukund Sharma reached fossil park and took along local journalist Vijay Shanker Chaturvedi. Vijay knew about it and late wrote a story in 2001 after which it caught the attention of the world. In 2002, nearly 42 scientists across the globe came to this fossil park. Many scientists danced with joy as their wish for seeing a fully mature fossile of over 1500 million years was fulfilled. Perhaps, this is the oldest fossil on earth. The fossil comprised algae stramatolites which is considered as oldest.



