This is how Modi's gift from Australia was prepared

Replica of Mahatma Gandhi's glasses prepared by UNSW, Sydney Source: UNSW
Published 19 April 2017 at 11:01am, updated 19 April 2017 at 11:07am
Source: SBS
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi received a replica of Mahatma Gandhi's glasses as a gift from Australia. It was a special gift as it was prepared by an Indian-Austrlian team. How and why, tells us Dr. Veena Sahajvala.
