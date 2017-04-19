SBS Hindi

This is how Modi's gift from Australia was prepared

Replica of Mahatma Gandhi's glasses prepared by UNSW, Sydney

Replica of Mahatma Gandhi's glasses prepared by UNSW, Sydney

Published 19 April 2017 at 11:01am, updated 19 April 2017 at 11:07am
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi received a replica of Mahatma Gandhi's glasses as a gift from Australia. It was a special gift as it was prepared by an Indian-Austrlian team. How and why, tells us Dr. Veena Sahajvala.

