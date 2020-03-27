This Queensland family is supporting health care workers by cooking meals, shopping and mowing their lawn

Highlights An Indian family is providing 100 lunch/dinner packs to health care workers

Around 11 am each morning, Sidharth Bharadwaj's daughters Radhika and Krishnapriya start packing about 100 lunch boxes.





The family then heads to Toowoomba hospital to deliver these lunch boxes for the hospital's emergency staff.





This Indian family in Queensland has been cooking basic healthy meals for the health workers who are at the forefront of the COVID-19 outbreak.





"A lot of health care workers are not getting time to buy groceries and cook. We thought we can help them by taking up some of their workload in this unprecedented situation," Sidharth Bharadwaj told SBS Hindi.





"We could not get anything except for 'dal (lentils) and rice' so we are making 'Khichdi' (porridge) for them."





The family aided by a group of friends and volunteers is also helping health workers with their other regular tasks like shopping and gardening.





"I understand it's not only food but other things like cleaning the house, mowing the backyard and childcare. They need help on these fronts too and that's why we have started a campaign 'adopt a health care worker'," he says.











Mr Bharadwaj said many among the community had come forward to help including a child care centre.





"I have received phone calls from community members who want to do their part in helping these doctors, nurses and other allied hospital staff.





"We now have a child care centre which is happy to accommodate children from the health care community," Mr Bharadwaj.





Their efforts have been applauded by Toowoomba Hospital's emergency department.





"Your generosity and homecooked meals won't just warm our stomachs but also our souls. You are both such remarkable young women! Thank you!" the hospital said in a letter.





