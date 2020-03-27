SBS Hindi

This Queensland family is supporting health care workers by cooking meals, shopping and mowing their lawn

डॉक्टर, नर्सों और उनके परिवारों की मदद में जुटा टोवोम्बा का भारतीय ऑस्ट्रेलियाई परिवार

Source: Supplied

Published 27 March 2020 at 12:15pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:19pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj, Mosiqi Acharya
Available in other languages

As the nation copes with coronavirus outbreak, two young school-going girls are helping their parents cook and deliver meals for health care workers at Queensland's Toowoomba hospital.

Highlights
  • An Indian family is providing 100 lunch/dinner packs to health care workers
  • Health care workers are working with a tight schedule, little time for cooking
  • The family has urged the community to 'Adopt a health care worker'
Around 11 am each morning, Sidharth Bharadwaj's daughters Radhika and Krishnapriya start packing about 100 lunch boxes.

The family then heads to Toowoomba hospital to deliver these lunch boxes for the hospital's emergency staff.

This Indian family in Queensland has been cooking basic healthy meals for the health workers who are at the forefront of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"A lot of health care workers are not getting time to buy groceries and cook. We thought we can help them by taking up some of their workload in this unprecedented situation," Sidharth Bharadwaj told SBS Hindi.

"We could not get anything except for 'dal (lentils) and rice' so we are making 'Khichdi' (porridge) for them."

Queensland family
Source: Supplied


The family aided by a group of friends and volunteers is also helping health workers with their other regular tasks like shopping and gardening. 

"I understand it's not only food but other things like cleaning the house, mowing the backyard and childcare. They need help on these fronts too and that's why we have started a campaign 'adopt a health care worker'," he says.

Mr Bharadwaj said many among the community had come forward to help including a child care centre.

"I have received phone calls from community members who want to do their part in helping these doctors, nurses and other allied hospital staff.

"We now have a child care centre which is happy to accommodate children from the health care community," Mr Bharadwaj.

Queensland family
Source: Supplied


Their efforts have been applauded by Toowoomba Hospital's emergency department.

"Your generosity and homecooked meals won't just warm our stomachs but also our souls. You are both such remarkable young women! Thank you!" the hospital said in a letter.

Listen to the podcast:

LISTEN TO
This Queensland family is supporting health care workers by cooking meals, shopping and mowing their lawn image

This Queensland family is supporting health care workers by cooking meals, shopping and mowing their lawn

27/03/202008:42


