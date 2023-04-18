Indian Australians keep the spirit of giving alive during Ramzan

imesa 1.jpg

IMESA collected enough donations at their Iftar dinner to run their operations for a year. Credit: Supplied by Taufeeq Ahmed Sheikh

Through their charity work, two Sydney-based organisations, the Indian Minority Education Society of Australia and the South Asian Muslim Association of Australia, are supporting the vulnerable sections of Indian and Australian societies.

Charity is one of Islam's keystone tenets.

The Indian Minority Education Society of Australia (IMESA) and the South Asian Muslim Association of Australia (SAMAA) are two organisations that follow this tenet. Both of these organisations work with underprivileged children in India and senior citizens from South Asian communities in Sydney, respectively.
WhatsApp Image 2023-04-06 at 5.11.14 PM (1).jpeg
The fundraiser Iftar dinner hosted by IMESA. Credit: Supplied by Zahid Jamil
IMESA is focused on providing education to underprivileged children in India and is currently running nine education centres that teach close to 800 students.

The organisation collects donations from South Asians living in Australia and redirects them to children in India. Recently, IMESA hosted a successful fundraiser Iftar dinner.

"The event gathered enough charity to run the operation smoothly for the coming year."
Syed Shaheer Aslam, Board member, IMESA
SAMAA, on the other hand, provides support, care, and companionship to senior citizens from South Asian communities.

The organisation also organises cultural events for seniors, and invites scholars from religious backgrounds for lectures.
samaa.jpg
SAMAA organises various events like picnics for its seniors. Credit: SAMAA website
Businessman Zahid Jamil is the head of both of these organizations. He says, "Religious tenets make us better humans. Our organisations work to live by the spirit of giving, which is the spirit of Ramzan."

