Indian Australians keep the spirit of giving alive during Ramzan

Charity is one of Islam's keystone tenets.





The Indian Minority Education Society of Australia (IMESA) and the South Asian Muslim Association of Australia (SAMAA) are two organisations that follow this tenet. Both of these organisations work with underprivileged children in India and senior citizens from South Asian communities in Sydney, respectively.



The fundraiser Iftar dinner hosted by IMESA. Credit: Supplied by Zahid Jamil IMESA is focused on providing education to underprivileged children in India and is currently running nine education centres that teach close to 800 students.





The organisation collects donations from South Asians living in Australia and redirects them to children in India. Recently, IMESA hosted a successful fundraiser Iftar dinner.





"The event gathered enough charity to run the operation smoothly for the coming year." Syed Shaheer Aslam, Board member, IMESA

SAMAA, on the other hand, provides support, care, and companionship to senior citizens from South Asian communities.





The organisation also organises cultural events for seniors, and invites scholars from religious backgrounds for lectures.



SAMAA organises various events like picnics for its seniors. Credit: SAMAA website Businessman Zahid Jamil is the head of both of these organizations. He says, "Religious tenets make us better humans. Our organisations work to live by the spirit of giving, which is the spirit of Ramzan."



