This Sydney doctor is treating TR holders for free

Dr. Syed Zia Hussain in Western Sydney provides free medical treatment to TR holders struggling financially.
Published 19 January 2021 at 11:59am
By Jen Scherer
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Dr. Syed Zia Hussain in Western Sydney has become a ray of hope for temporary visa holders. Dr. Hussain is providing free treatment to TR holders who are facing financial difficulties, are away from home and struggling with health issues. Dr. Hussain says, "If I would charge my fee, and the patients will have to buy the medicines too, what will they eat?"
