"This technology could be revolutionary"

Bindi Raja is a Medical Sonographer with a keen interest in advanced technologies and innovations. She has been the scholarship recipient of the Naomi Milgrom scholarship for female entrepreneurs and the winner of the inaugural 2016 $10K Wade Institute best start-up prize for her medical start-up.





Source: Bindi Raja





This area of research involves developing a new software based on machine learning, which could potentially help in detecting those abnormalities that are often missed in routine ultrasound examinations that are taken within the first 20 weeks of pregnancy.























