"This technology could be revolutionary"

Ultrasound Illustration photo

Source: AAP

Published 8 June 2018 at 1:15pm, updated 8 June 2018 at 6:24pm
By Pallavi Jain
Medical Sonographer Bindi Raja has worked in an area of research which could potentially help Sonographers identify foetal abnormalities with a higher degree of accuracy. We spoke to Indian-Australian Bindi Raja to know more about this new technology which is being developed.

Bindi Raja is a Medical Sonographer with a keen interest in advanced technologies and innovations. She has been the scholarship recipient of the Naomi Milgrom scholarship for female entrepreneurs and the winner of the inaugural 2016 $10K Wade Institute best start-up prize for her medical start-up.

Bindi Raja
Source: Bindi Raja


This area of research involves developing a new software based on machine learning, which could potentially help in detecting those abnormalities that are often missed in routine ultrasound examinations that are taken within the first 20 weeks of pregnancy. 

 

 

 
 
