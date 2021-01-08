This young girl is learning Hindi to sing to her father stuck in India

For parents Rekha Bhardwaj and Naveen Sharma, their 11-year-old daughter Ojasvi is the source of their life’s joy and pride.





In the difficult times of the pandemic, Ojasvi lost her grandfather in India and her father had to rush to India to be by his mother’s side. The mother-daughter duo remained in Australia. Naveen has not been able to return to Australia since, and Ojasvi says she misses her father dearly.





Key Highlights:-





Ojasvi Sharma is an 11-year old girl learning Hindi to please her father

She is also nominated for People's Choice Awards by Museum of Fire for her artwork

She has also been awarded by the NSW Governor for her artistic pursuits

Ojasvi is a quiet child and prefers to express herself through art. Now she has sketched and coloured her way on to the walls of Museum of Fire in Penrith, Sydney. Her work, expressing gratitude to the firefighters celebrated in the museum, has been nominated for People’s Choice Award.





A meticulous artiste in making, Ojasvi first researched through various documentaries and news clips before she started her project. She is also learning Hindi so that she can sing to her father when they have their regular video calls.











Her mother recounts, “Ojasvi has been an empathetic child from early on. She has a philosophical bend to her, that we all wonder where she got from. I am extremely proud of my Ojas!”





Ojasvi with the NSW Governor Margaret Joan Beazeley, AC, QC. Source: Supplied





It has been difficult last few months for the family. The loss of a loved one and the distances that separate them, the emotional toll sometimes became too much.





Ojasvi, with her mother Rekha Bhardwaj and her father Naveen Sharma Source: Supplied





Amid all this, Ojasvi’s determined positivity has been one source of comfort for the family throughout. She has committed herself to learning Hindi so that she can converse in Hindi with her grandmother. She also draws greeting cards and sends her father inspirational quotes to help him tide over his loss and desolation.





Her poster expressing gratitude the firefighters that has been nominated by the Museum of Fire for People’s Choice Awards, titled Salute to warriors of Bushfires, is not her first piece for a social cause.

Ojasvi's Anti Bullying Poster that was awarded by the NSW Governor Source: Supplied





In 2019, she was amongst the top finalists in an anti-bullying poster competition, for which she was awarded by the New South Wales governor Margaret Joan Beazley, AC, QC.





“She has always felt more deeply than most," says her mother. "Her positivity roots us, just as her father’s love roots her. We are truly blessed to have her!”





Ojasvi's gratitude poster that got nominated for People's Choice Awards by Museum of Fire. Source: Supplied





Ojasvi is now learning a song from yesteryear, “ Hanste Hanste Kat Jayein Raste ” from the movie Khoob Bhari Maang . The song has served as a spirit lifter for past two generations - a boost her family can use.









