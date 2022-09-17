Thousands died on Australian soil in the Frontier Wars

LISTEN TO
According to Australia's weather bureau, the Pacific Ocean is experiencing another La Nina event, which could contribute to higher rainfall this summer. This podcast will explain what La Nina is and why it matters.
16/09/202205:29
The portrait of Queen Elizabeth the Second has always been an integral part of Australian currency. But from next year... new coins will display King Charles the Third's face.
14/09/202204:33
The government will continue to pay pandemic leave payments indefinitely. Payments of $540 were due to expire this month. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, however, announced yesterday that state and territory leaders have agreed to continue payments as long as isolation is required.
15/09/202206:20