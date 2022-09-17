SBS Hindi

Thousands died on Australian soil in the Frontier Wars

Australia's frontier wars are seen as the foundation on which this country is built.jpg

Australia's frontier wars are seen as the foundation on which this country is built

Published 17 September 2022 at 1:31pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Anita Barar
Australia pauses twice a year to honour the 100,000 men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice, while fighting in overseas wars. But, there is no similar reflection for the tens of thousands of First Nations people and white settlers who died here on Australian soil during what's known as the Frontier Wars. Indigenous educators say that needs to change.

