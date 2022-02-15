SBS Hindi

Thousands of nurses and midwives in NSW walk off the job in protest

Nurses hold placards during a nurses’ strike in Queen’s Square, Sydney, Tuesday, February 15, 2022 Source: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

Published 15 February 2022 at 2:27pm
By Natasha Kaul
Thousands of nurses and health care workers marched in Sydney on 15 February protesting for better pay and staff levels. They said that COVID-19 has strained an already overstretched system even further. The industrial action began at 7am and will continue for 24 hours. The state's health minister Brad Hazzard said it was disappointing that the union decided to go ahead with the strike action.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

