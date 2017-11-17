SBS Hindi

Three 'Fs' of your success

Ryan Gomez

Ryan Gomez

Published 17 November 2017 at 3:22pm, updated 24 November 2017 at 2:40pm
By Anita Barar
Award winning motivational speaker Ryan Gomez shares some tips on how to fight back the bad situations of one's life.

Ryan Gomez is an internationally renowned Motivational Speaker, Author & Public Speaking Coach. Voted as a "Champion Motivater & Public Speaker", Ryan  conducts seminars  to help participants to build their confidence and transform  people through a transformational change. 

Speaking with SBS, he talks about how to beat the low phase of life citing his own personal experience when arrived in Australia.

He says that it is important to differentiate between urgent and important. He advises paying attention to important things of life.

He also emphasizes the need to have right kind of people around . People who bring positive energy rather than negative.

 

Ryan Gomez
Ryan says that often people think that important things in life are, Fame and fortune which is wrong. He asks, "What would you do when these things are gone"

He adds," For me the three Fs of any success are... faith, family and Friend."



