Three 'Fs' of your success

Ryan Gomez is an internationally renowned Motivational Speaker, Author & Public Speaking Coach. Voted as a "Champion Motivater & Public Speaker", Ryan conducts seminars to help participants to build their confidence and transform people through a transformational change.





Speaking with SBS, he talks about how to beat the low phase of life citing his own personal experience when arrived in Australia.





He says that it is important to differentiate between urgent and important. He advises paying attention to important things of life.





He also emphasizes the need to have right kind of people around . People who bring positive energy rather than negative.











Ryan Gomez Source: Ryan Gomez











Ryan says that often people think that important things in life are, Fame and fortune which is wrong. He asks, "What would you do when these things are gone"





He adds," For me the three Fs of any success are... faith, family and Friend."











