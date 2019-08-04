SBS Hindi

Three important tips on how to brush your teeth

Source: Getty Images/CaiaImage/Tom Merton

Published 5 August 2019
By Anita Barar
Dental Care week aims to create awareness about the importance of maintaining good oral health. Survey shows that most Australians are not up to date with their Oral Health record.

A survey shows more than half Australians don’t brush their teeth twice a day and also don’t see their dentists regularly.

This year as we mark Dental care week from 5-11 August, it is significant to note oral health is more important than ever.

Dental Health Week is the Australian Dental Association’s annual major oral health promotion campaign. Its aim is to educate Australians about the importance of maintaining good oral health throughout their lives.
It is recommended to visit a dentist every six months so as to maintain good oral health.

Oral care often starts with brushing your teeth. What kind of brush to use? How to brush? and how often should one change their toothbrush?

Melbourne based Dentist Rama Bhardwaj says one must spend at least 2 minutes to brush and ensure that all area in mouth is cleaned by gently moving the toothbrush in a circular motion. 

She advises to change toothbrush every 2 to 3 months and most importantly to change it too if one has suffered from any illness like flu, viral, etc

"Choosing a small head soft brush and correct fluoride toothpaste is important. One should not ignore removing of plaque between the teeth," Ms Bhardwaj told SBS Hindi

Manual or electric toothbrush?

While it’s a personal choice, Ms Bhardwaj says those who find hard to work out correct force for brushing may find it easy with the electric brush as they have inbuilt force.

Ms Bhardwaj reminds the importance of visiting the dentist regularly to keep a check on any gum disease.

“There is a link between gum diseases with many other serious health issues like heart disease, dementia, and diabetes etc,” said Ms Bhardwaj.

Listen to the podcast:

Three important tips on how to brush your teeth

04/08/2019


Disclaimer: We’d like to point out that the information contained in this segment is general and is not specific advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, you should ask your dentist or health professional. 

