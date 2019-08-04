Three important tips on how to brush your teeth

A survey shows more than half Australians don’t brush their teeth twice a day and also don’t see their dentists regularly.





This year as we mark Dental care week from 5-11 August, it is significant to note oral health is more important than ever.





Dental Health Week is the Australian Dental Association’s annual major oral health promotion campaign. Its aim is to educate Australians about the importance of maintaining good oral health throughout their lives.

It is recommended to visit a dentist every six months so as to maintain good oral health.





Oral care often starts with brushing your teeth. What kind of brush to use? How to brush? and how often should one change their toothbrush?





Melbourne based Dentist Rama Bhardwaj says one must spend at least 2 minutes to brush and ensure that all area in mouth is cleaned by gently moving the toothbrush in a circular motion.





She advises to change toothbrush every 2 to 3 months and most importantly to change it too if one has suffered from any illness like flu, viral, etc





"Choosing a small head soft brush and correct fluoride toothpaste is important. One should not ignore removing of plaque between the teeth," Ms Bhardwaj told SBS Hindi .





Manual or electric toothbrush?





While it’s a personal choice, Ms Bhardwaj says those who find hard to work out correct force for brushing may find it easy with the electric brush as they have inbuilt force.





Ms Bhardwaj reminds the importance of visiting the dentist regularly to keep a check on any gum disease.





“There is a link between gum diseases with many other serious health issues like heart disease, dementia, and diabetes etc,” said Ms Bhardwaj.





Listen to the podcast:





