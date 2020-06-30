International students are among some of the worst-hit groups during COVID-19 pandemic. There are hundreds of thousands of international students studying in Australia who contribute some $30 billion each year to the economy through university fees and tax payments.





Highlights:

Many international students have been hit by the coronavirus lockdown.

Universities have taken steps to help the struggling students.

UNSW, Study NSW, University of Sydney and UTS are coming together with the government of NSW to update students about these programs.

However, many of them are now struggling to pay their bills as social distancing measures shut down industries and businesses.





According to an estimate, there are over 85,000 international students from the Indian subcontinent alone.





UNSW Source: Supplied





Many state governments and universities have initiated assistance program to help the struggling students.





UNSW, Study NSW, University of Sydney and UTS are coming together with the government of NSW to update students about these programs. The representatives of these organisations will join a webinar to inform students about their initiatives.





NSW Minister of Skills and Tertiary Education Dr Geoff Lee will represent premier Gladys Berejiklian.





Listen to this interview to find out more about the program:

LISTEN TO Time to ask how universities are helping international students SBS Hindi 30/06/2020 05:52 Play







The webinar is organised by the Australian Indian Sports, Educational and Cultural Society (AISECS). President of AISECS Gurnam Singh says this webinar aims to spread awareness about the official response and support of universities in NSW for the COVID-19 pandemic towards the international student community.





A student sits next to the quadrangle at the University of Sydney Source: AAP





“We would like to understand how one of the biggest hurdles faced by the students during this unprecedented time has been addressed. Also, we hope to achieve more support and promote the opportunities for foreign students who wish to pursue higher education in Australia,” said Mr Singh.





This might interest you: 'Design of regional visas is unnecessarily complex' says former Immigration official







This 45-minute-long webinar will start at 2.30 pm on Wednesday and can be joined by registering at AISEC website .





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



