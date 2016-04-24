Tiny Homes To Tackle Housing Affordability

Beck Benson and Reece Brennan in their tiny home (SBS World News Source: SBS World News
Published 24 April 2016 at 4:16pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia has some of the largest and least affordable homes in the world. As home ownership remains elusive for many Australians, could smaller, smarter homes be the answer to the housing affordability crisis? Some Australians are gaining inspiration from America's Tiny House Movement.
Published 24 April 2016 at 4:16pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share