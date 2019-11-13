Today's News Highlights

File photo; Cardinal George Pell arrives at the County Court in Melbourne Source: AAP
Published 13 November 2019 at 8:27pm, updated 13 November 2019 at 8:30pm
By Gaurav Vaishnava
Source: SBS
The High Court has granted cardinal George Pell special leave to appeal his child sexual abuse conviction/ Battle of forming government in Maharashtra is still on/ Virat and Bumrah are on top of the ICC One day ranking.
