Published 10 August 2016 at 4:21pm, updated 10 August 2016 at 6:31pm
By Kumud Merani
Tofu Rings? Yes! Surely, you are kidding if you tell me you have tried them! here's a fantastic novel recipe for a snack or entree.

TOFU RINGS

 

Cooking time 20 minutes. Serves 3 to 4 persons.

 

Ingredients:

  • 250 grams grated tofu
  • 1 medium green capsicum
  • 1 large red capsicum
  • 3 tabs mixed nuts coarsely ground
  • 2 tabs desiccated coconut
  • 6 tabs plain flour
  • 1 tsp Chat Masala
  • 2 tabs Hari Chutney
  • Salt to taste
  • Oil for shallow frying
 

Method:

 

Divide the tofu into 2 equal parts. For the 1st portion mix in the mixed nuts, 3 tabs plain flour, 1 tabs desiccated coconut, ½ tsp Chat Masala and salt. Mix well. Your nut mixture is ready.

Cut Rings of Capsicum
Step 1 Source: Satish Gupta


 

For the 2nd portion, add Hari Chutney, 3 tabs plain flour, 1 tabs desiccated coconut, ½ tsp Chat Masala and salt. Mix well. Your Hari Chutney mixture is ready.

Stuffing
Capsicum Rings Stuffed Step 2 Source: Satish Gupta


 

Cut rings about ½ inch thick slices of both capsicums. Now centre green capsicum ring within the large red capsicum ring.  Fill in the nuts mixture in the centre of green capsicum and the Hari Chutney mixture between the 2 capsicum rings.

Tofu Rings Step 3
Tofu Rings Step 3 Source: Satish Gupta


 

Shallow fry these rings on both sides till golden brown.

 

Serve hot.

 

 

