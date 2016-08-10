TOFU RINGS
Cooking time 20 minutes. Serves 3 to 4 persons.
Ingredients:
- 250 grams grated tofu
- 1 medium green capsicum
- 1 large red capsicum
- 3 tabs mixed nuts coarsely ground
- 2 tabs desiccated coconut
- 6 tabs plain flour
- 1 tsp Chat Masala
- 2 tabs Hari Chutney
- Salt to taste
- Oil for shallow frying
Method:
Divide the tofu into 2 equal parts. For the 1st portion mix in the mixed nuts, 3 tabs plain flour, 1 tabs desiccated coconut, ½ tsp Chat Masala and salt. Mix well. Your nut mixture is ready.
Step 1 Source: Satish Gupta
For the 2nd portion, add Hari Chutney, 3 tabs plain flour, 1 tabs desiccated coconut, ½ tsp Chat Masala and salt. Mix well. Your Hari Chutney mixture is ready.
Capsicum Rings Stuffed Step 2 Source: Satish Gupta
Cut rings about ½ inch thick slices of both capsicums. Now centre green capsicum ring within the large red capsicum ring. Fill in the nuts mixture in the centre of green capsicum and the Hari Chutney mixture between the 2 capsicum rings.
Tofu Rings Step 3 Source: Satish Gupta
Shallow fry these rings on both sides till golden brown.
Serve hot.