Top Train Rides & Activities for Kids In & Around Sydney

1. Scenic Railway. Scenic World, Blue Mountains











Scenic World in the Blue Mountains offers a variety of different experiences and they are all spectacular (Read this article for the best bits). And for the train mad, the Scenic Railway is the main attraction. Its the steepest incline railway in the world, with a 415m descent which takes you through a cliff side tunnel down into an ancient rainforest. The ride itself is quite short but from here, you can explore the Scenic Walkway; 2.8kms of boardwalk through the ancient rainforest, including 380 metres of wheelchair and pram accessible terrain. The scenery is amazing, with plenty of great family photo opportunities.





Catch the Scenic Cableway back up the incline its the steepest aerial cable car in the Southern Hemisphere. If you have time, check out the Scenic Skyway. It takes you on a 720 metre journey, 270m above ancient ravines and dazzling waterfalls, over Jurassic rainforests. Youll get 360 degree views of the iconic Three Sisters, Katoomba Falls, the Jamison Valley and best of all, the floor slides away to reveal a glass bottom so you really do feel as if youre floating on air! Scenic World is very family friendly and all experiences are suitable for children of any age.











2. Powerhouse Museum, Ultimo











For a warm-up, check out the fabulous Powerhouse Museum. A visit to Australias most popular museum is one of our all time favourite low-cost activities for kids in Sydney. It is the perfect rainy day destination and best of all, the Museum is suitable for toddlers right through to young adults.











The first exhibition youll come to is Locomotive No. 1. Our kids were literally speechless and completely awestruck the first time they caught eyes on this magnificent old engine. On permanent display, Locomotive No. 1 hauled NSWs first passenger train. Peek through the trains window and see characters from the 1800′s and listen to snippets of their conversation. This locomotive is one of the most important objects in the Museums collection, and has been in the Museums possession for more than 120 years.











3. Trainworks, Thirlmere











Head to historic Thirlmere for one of NSWs top train spots. Trainworks is one of the biggest train and rail attractions in the Southern Hemisphere! There is plenty of history on offer. You can see magnificent old steam engines and carriages and learn about the history of train travel, building and industry in NSW. Kids will find plenty to do at Trainworks theres a train inspired playground and a locomotive, steam machine, special-purpose carriages such as the mail van, sleeping and dining cars that kids can climb in and explore. There are interactive displays and behind the scene behind-the-scenes views of maintenance and conservation of the heritage fleet in the roundhouse.











One of Trainworks major special events is their Day Out With Thomas. Thomas and his friends visit on selected weekends during school holidays. Meet the full-sized Thomas the Tank Engine and take a genuine steam train ride from Sodor Island Railway Station pulled by Donald the black engine, see Toby, Henry and the Fat Controller as he oversees all of the exciting activities on offer. The day includes mini-train rides, Thomas movie, jumping castles, inflatable slide, face painting and story telling. Read ellaslist Explorer Sarahs review of her family day out with Thomas. Other regular events include Steam Train Rides, Vintage Train Days, and Santas Steam Train at Christmas.











4. Take A Miniature Train Ride











Mini train enthusiasts will love getting close to the action on these ride-on miniature trains. Its a fun family activity that wont break the bank. Dont forget to wear closed toe shoes.











Wascoe Siding Miniature Railway in Blaxland (Lower Blue Mountains) is open 10am-4pm on the first Sunday of every month (except January). Run by a host of volunteers who clearly love sharing their passion of trains with the young and old!





The Sydney Live Steam Locomotive Society in north-west Sydney has three miniature steam locomotives. The park grounds are a popular location for childrens birthday parties or small group afternoon gatherings. For the enthusiast it is a good spot to just lie back and watch those steam trains work hard pulling heavily loaded passenger trains.











Hornsby Model Engineers open their grounds to the public on the second Sunday of every month.











5. Illawarra Light Railway Museum











Less than a 2hr drive south of Sydney in Albion Hill, The Illawarra Light Railway Museum is train central. Home to a historic collection of locomotives, passenger cars, rolling stock and a miniature railway, this place is a paradise for train fanatics. Entry into the grounds with its picnic areas, wood fired BBQs and childrens play areas is free











6. Leuralla Toy & Railway Museum











Toys and trains…name a child whos not going to like this place! Situated in the beautiful Blue Mountains village of Leura, the Leuralla Toy & Railway Museum is based in an historic early 20th Century mansion. It houses a world-famous collection of toys and model trains. A European-style model railway weaves through a landscaped mountain set complete with viaducts, tunnels, bridges, chairlifts and a model of The Matterhorn mountain. The 5 hectares of award-winning manicured gardens are not to be missed either.































