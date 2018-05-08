Tourette Syndrome Awareness Week

Tourette Syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder affecting approximately 45,000 children in Australia.





Professor Sachdev explains it in simple terms: "It can start in kids around the age of seven or eight; the symptoms are some kind of tics like blinking the eyes, some head movement or shoulder movement. These symptoms can gradually increase or may subside.





"At times a child may show further symptoms called vocal or phonic symptoms. The child may keep clearing his or her throat, or sniff constantly and in some severe cases even swear constantly and involuntarily," the professor says.





Often the syndrome is experienced with other brain-related conditions, such as ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder), or ODD (Oppositional Defiance Disorder).





However, Tourette Syndrome does not affect intelligence or hinder learning.





Bullying by other kids can exacerbate the condition; this may result in half of those with the condition experiencing heightened anxiety and a quarter suffering from depression.





Professor Sachdev says there's no medicine or cure for this syndrome as such.





"One can try and reduce the symptoms or use behaviour therapy to reduce these symptoms," he says.





"Supporting the child and recognition of the disorder are very important. This will reduce the negative social effects on the child."



