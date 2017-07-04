SBS Hindi

Tourists spending record amounts in Australia

Tourists at Sydney Harbour

Tourists at Sydney Harbour Source: AAP

Published 4 July 2017
By Hannah Sinclair
Presented by Anita Barar
Australian and international tourists are spending record amounts across the country, now topping more than $120 billion a year. A Tourism Research Australia survey has also found a growing number of Australians are taking trips interstate and regionally. A Report presented by Anita Barar

In the year ending March 2017, domestic visitors staying overnight in Australia spent over $60 billion.

 

Day visitors spent almost $20 billion, and international visitors spent just under $40 billion.

 

Figures comparing the past three years show all states and territories have enjoyed double-digit growth in international- and domestic-tourism spending.

 

Federal Tourism Minister Steve Ciobo says it is a great boost for the Australian economy.

 

In the beachside Sydney suburb of Bondi, cafe owner Lianne Gottheiner says the interstate visitors she sees suggest a changing demographic.

Figures comparing the past three years show all states and territories enjoyed double-digit growth when it came to spending.

 

Tasmania came out on top at 54 per cent, and the Northern Territory fared well at just over 46 per cent.

 

The ACT enjoyed around 35 per cent.

 

In New South Wales, overnight visitors spent $16 billion in a year the survey found more people willing to explore what Australia has to offer rather than head overseas.

 

And with the tourism industry employing one in 12 Australians, Steve Ciobo says it is a win for the Australian economy.

International tourists are also broadening their itineraries beyond Melbourne and Sydney.

 

Jian Sun, with the travel agency China Travel Service, credits an increase in direct flights from China.

