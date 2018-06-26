SBS Hindi

Transforming prisoners' life with Prison SMART Program

SBS Hindi

Prison

Source: Free Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 June 2018 at 2:26pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Prison S.M.A.R.T is an internationally renowned rehabilitation program that effectively transforms the mindsets, attitudes and behaviour of offenders, thus aiming to break the cycle of violence in our societies at the root, and reducing reoffending. Here is a detail of Prison SMART Program in Adelaide from its Indian Origin Trainer.

Published 26 June 2018 at 2:26pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी

Nanda

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : नन्दा

India Bollywood

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 6 जनवरी 2023

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground