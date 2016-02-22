Transition From Primary To High School Anxieties?

Students Source: Mark Kolbe -Getty Images
Published 22 February 2016 at 11:21am, updated 19 April 2016 at 11:42am
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
When school kids transition from Primary to High School, they often feel like a small fish in a big pond. Parents and teachers can help them to overcome their anxieties. Educationist and Head Teacher Students Welfare Poornima Menon gives some valuable tips.
Published 22 February 2016 at 11:21am, updated 19 April 2016 at 11:42am
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share