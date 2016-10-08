Transposition - A Dance & Puppet Theatre Show

Available in other languages

Ishara puppet theatre is known as one of Indias innovative modern puppet groups.





The group has evolved through the years with Puppeteers, traditional artists, actors and dancers, creating a language of gesture ISHARA.





Transposition is based on the original story from the Vetalpanchvinasati (The Vikram Vetal stories) and The Transposed Heads by Thomas Mann.











Source: Confluence: A Festival of India











Dadi Pudumjee , the director of Ishara puppet theatre said, "Our version of this story is based on author and psychologist Rashna Imhasly Gandhys interpretation- from her book The Psychology of Love; Wisdom of Indian Mythology."





The fusion of the puppeteers and dancers in this non-verbal piece with some poems is highlighted by a dramatic score composed by Sawan Dutta incorporating both classical and contemporary music.











Source: Confluence: A Festival of India











Mr. Pudumjee said, " Transposition a universal story. it finds a new interpretation in this version."





He added further, "We deal with the duality of each person, between illusion and reality with stylised puppet archetypes and dancers."











Source: Confluence: A Festival of India











The Ishara puppet theatre was founded in Delhi in 1986 by Dadi Pudumjee,





The theatre is a registered Trust.





Ishara puppet theatre also runs a program using Puppetry to communicate awareness about HIV and drug abuse with young persons from the Salaam Baalak Trust Delhi, a program for and with street children in the inner city of Delhi.





Besides creating puppet stories and educating the public on the theme, the program also trains young persons in puppet making and the use of puppetry in social communication.





Event details in Melbourne:





14 Oct, MPavilion, (Puppet Procession) 6:30 PM 15 Oct, MPavilion, (Puppet Procession) 2:00 PM - Free





Ticketed Theatre Show:





Oct 16, 2016 03:00 pm to Oct 16, 2016 06:00 pm





Drama Theatre, Monash University





