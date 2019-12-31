SBS Hindi

Travel risks an issue for visitors to Australia in 2019

Australian swimmer Emily McKeon snorkeling on the Great Barrier Reef, off Cairns.

Australian swimmer Emily McKeon snorkeling on the Great Barrier Reef, off Cairns.

Published 31 December 2019 at 3:35pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Anita Barar
About eight and a half million international tourists visited Australia last year and with more visitors arriving for summer, authorities are urging guests to be aware of the travel risks. This year, in 2019 some international travellers didn't make it home while others escaped some of the dangers lurking in Australia's environment.

