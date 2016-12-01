SBS Hindi

Treat Prostate Cancer with Milk Protein :Dr. Rupinder Kanwar

Published 1 December 2016 at 2:46pm, updated 1 December 2016 at 2:48pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Dr. Rupinder Kanwar and her research team discover that protein found in milk can help successfully treat prostate cancer. Harita Mehta spoke to Dr. Rupinder.

With extensive dietary benefits and medicinal properties, milk has long been regarded as a wholesome food product in many cultures. Deriving from this ancient wisdom, a team of biomedical researchers from Deakin University has achieved a breakthrough in prostate cancer treatment using milk proteins.

