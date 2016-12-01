Treat Prostate Cancer with Milk Protein :Dr. Rupinder Kanwar

With extensive dietary benefits and medicinal properties, milk has long been regarded as a wholesome food product in many cultures. Deriving from this ancient wisdom, a team of biomedical researchers from Deakin University has achieved a breakthrough in prostate cancer treatment using milk proteins.
Published 1 December 2016 at 2:46pm, updated 1 December 2016 at 2:48pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Dr. Rupinder Kanwar and her research team discover that protein found in milk can help successfully treat prostate cancer. Harita Mehta spoke to Dr. Rupinder.
