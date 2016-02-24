Tribute to Madhubala Venus of Indian Screen
Madhubala Source: Public Domain
Published 24 February 2016 at 6:41pm, updated 1 March 2016 at 4:08pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
SBS Hindi pays tribute to the ethereal beauty who remains the toast of Indian cinema even after 43 years. Madhubala the peerless beauty who laughed away her sorrows and loneliness and flirted away her rags to riches life.
Published 24 February 2016 at 6:41pm, updated 1 March 2016 at 4:08pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share