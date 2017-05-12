SBS Hindi

Triple Talaq, Religion and Indian Supreme Court!

Triple Talaq

Published 12 May 2017 at 4:21pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Available in other languages

A Five member bench of the Indian Supreme Court has started hearing arguments over the constitutional validity of Islamic Practice of Triple Talaq.

Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj talked to Mr Tehseen Munawer, Senior Editor with ETV Urdu. He explains the complexity of the issue and multiple stakeholders point of view.

 





