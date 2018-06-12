Trump-Kim Singapore Nuclear Summit: Unspecified Pact to be Signed

This meeting is dubbed as Nuclear Summit in international diplomatic circles. Both leaders are expected to sign an unspecified agreement after the meeting.





When asked by reporters about the progress at the working lunch, Mr Trump said, “A lot of progress - really very positive. I think better than anybody could have expected.”





Foreign Affairs Editor with ABP News Pranay Upadhay told SBS Hindi, “Kim Jong Un showed a lot of confidence as this is the first time he is attending such a meeting with a western leader.’



