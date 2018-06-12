SBS Hindi

Trump-Kim Singapore Nuclear Summit: Unspecified Pact to be Signed

Trump-Kim Meeting

Source: Pranay Upadhay (Twiter)

Published 12 June 2018 at 4:03pm, updated 12 June 2018 at 4:06pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
America’s President Donald Trump is meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un in Singapore.

This meeting is dubbed as Nuclear Summit in international diplomatic circles. Both leaders are expected to sign an unspecified agreement after the meeting.

When asked by reporters about the progress at the working lunch, Mr Trump said, “A lot of progress - really very positive. I think better than anybody could have expected.”

Foreign Affairs Editor with ABP News Pranay Upadhay told SBS Hindi, “Kim Jong Un showed a lot of confidence as this is the first time he is attending such a meeting with a western leader.’

He also said this meeting between two leaders could find ways to end nuclear standoff on Korean peninsula.

