"Trust a Big Factor in India-Russia Relations"

India Russia Relations

India Russia Relations Source: GettyImages/MattiaATH

Published 22 September 2016 at 3:56pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

In light of big shift in global Geo-politics we spoke to JNU's Professor Gulshan Sachdeva to analyse where Indo-Russian relations stand as of today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladmir Putin are scheduled to meet next moth in Goa on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Professor Sachdeva is Director, Europe Area Studies Programme, Centre for European Studies at JNU...Tune in to know more...

